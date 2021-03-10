YIELD App Price Hits $0.85 on Top Exchanges (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, YIELD App has traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar. One YIELD App token can now be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001548 BTC on exchanges. YIELD App has a market cap of $76.17 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YIELD App alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00055382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00010422 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $425.36 or 0.00773205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00026844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00066032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00030222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00040622 BTC.

YIELD App Token Profile

YIELD App (CRYPTO:YLD) is a token. YIELD App’s total supply is 92,414,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,441,325 tokens. YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

YIELD App Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YIELD App Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YIELD App and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.