Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.71 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $23.66 million and $2.71 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.36 or 0.00004164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $286.42 or 0.00506029 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00067859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00055603 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00074703 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.14 or 0.00526743 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00075636 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

