Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter.

YTEN stock opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.88. Yield10 Bioscience has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.17.

In other news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler bought 101,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,242,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

YTEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for step-changing improvements in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

