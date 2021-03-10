Yijing Brentano Sells 500 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Stock

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) VP Yijing Brentano sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $38,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at $413,788.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Yijing Brentano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Yijing Brentano sold 500 shares of Gentherm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $39,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM traded up $1.84 on Wednesday, hitting $78.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,173. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.16 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gentherm by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Gentherm by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Gentherm by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research cut Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.70.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

