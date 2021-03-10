YOU COIN (YOU) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $362,066.00

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. YOU COIN has a market cap of $4.84 million and $362,066.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

