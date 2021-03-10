YOUengine (YOUC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4,682.00

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. YOUengine has a market cap of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the US dollar. One YOUengine token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00053479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.05 or 0.00746934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00065619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00029132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00039762 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003664 BTC.

YOUengine (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io . YOUengine’s official message board is youengine.io/blog

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOUengine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOUengine using one of the exchanges listed above.

