Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Shares Gap Down to $1,500.00

Shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,500 ($19.60), but opened at GBX 1,425 ($18.62). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 1,489.80 ($19.46), with a volume of 143,532 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £877.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,353.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,113.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.40.

In other Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. news, insider Stephen Goodyear bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, for a total transaction of £67,500 ($88,189.18).

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

