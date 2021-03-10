YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for YPF Sociedad Anónima’s earnings. YPF Sociedad Anónima reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover YPF Sociedad Anónima.

YPF has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Santander downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.68.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,099 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 442,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 123,890 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 162.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 138,374 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 85,700 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.31. 2,079,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,925. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

