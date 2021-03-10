YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Stock Price Up 5.6%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) rose 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.31. Approximately 2,080,658 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,378,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

YPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Santander lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.68.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 36,107 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at $4,226,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 810,983 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 144,913 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 399.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 511,969 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 409,427 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 762,215 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 197,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

