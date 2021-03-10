Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Short Interest Update

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 163,900 shares, a growth of 911.7% from the February 11th total of 16,200 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yunhong CTI stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) by 94.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Yunhong CTI worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIB traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 140,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,673,574. Yunhong CTI has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $8.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

