Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to Post $0.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. 3D Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital raised 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of 3D Systems stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $26.51. 4,762,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,294,582. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. 3D Systems has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $56.50.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $308,160. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,545 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in 3D Systems by 41.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,861 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in 3D Systems by 21.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 34,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,343 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 44,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in 3D Systems by 4.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,836 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

