Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $478.68 Million

Equities analysts expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to post sales of $478.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $493.60 million and the lowest is $459.10 million. AdaptHealth reported sales of $191.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.09 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. AdaptHealth’s revenue was up 133.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AHCO shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AdaptHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.94.

In other news, Director Assured Investment Management sold 16,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $631,681.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 11,211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,734,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 295.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after buying an additional 1,090,557 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,912,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 4,545.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 712,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,742,000 after acquiring an additional 696,679 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $25,609,000. Institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -571.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

