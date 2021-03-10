Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $805.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will announce $805.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $731.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $860.90 million. Align Technology reported sales of $550.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year sales of $3.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALGN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on Align Technology to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $515.87 on Wednesday. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $634.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $567.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.53. The company has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

In other Align Technology news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $1,810,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Insiders sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 108.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

