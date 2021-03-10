Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) will announce earnings per share of $1.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Braskem’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.14 and the lowest is $0.64. Braskem posted earnings of ($1.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 178.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Braskem will report full year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Braskem.

BAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Braskem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,281,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Braskem during the 4th quarter worth about $1,802,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Braskem during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Braskem during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Braskem by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the period. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAK traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,383. Braskem has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

