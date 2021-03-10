Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Analysts expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to post sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Brunswick posted sales of $965.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year sales of $4.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on BC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Brunswick by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,694,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,649,000 after purchasing an additional 170,537 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Brunswick by 2.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,077,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,411,000 after purchasing an additional 44,591 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,995,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,506,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,885,000 after purchasing an additional 93,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,236,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,274,000 after purchasing an additional 42,434 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BC stock opened at $95.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.26 and its 200 day moving average is $74.61. Brunswick has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $99.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

