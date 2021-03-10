Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will report $5.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.41 billion and the lowest is $4.90 billion. CarMax reported sales of $4.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year sales of $18.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.58 billion to $19.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $21.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.33 billion to $22.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.88.

Shares of KMX opened at $128.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.36. CarMax has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $132.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total transaction of $1,537,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,369,933.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,635.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 415,922 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,566. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $145,181,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $75,024,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CarMax by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,470,000 after acquiring an additional 711,207 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $43,427,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,690,000 after acquiring an additional 322,692 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

