Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.63 Million

Analysts predict that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will post $36.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.05 million and the lowest is $36.20 million. Greenlane posted sales of $37.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year sales of $138.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $138.20 million to $139.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $167.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Greenlane.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of GNLN opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. Greenlane has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $519.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.74.

In related news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 44,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $193,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,871.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $191,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,100 shares of company stock worth $709,253. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 31,301 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 243,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 46,340 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 453,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 164,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

