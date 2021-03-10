Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) to Post $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.07. Kinsale Capital Group posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.00 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $139.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.29 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Compass Point raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.96. The company had a trading volume of 246,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,241. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.51 and a beta of 0.82. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1-year low of $80.93 and a 1-year high of $252.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.26%.

In other news, SVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $72,147.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,106.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

