Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $721.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to post sales of $721.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $714.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $732.90 million. Lincoln Electric posted sales of $701.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $693.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.40 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $119.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $125.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

