Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $232.08 Million

Analysts predict that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will report $232.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $233.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $230.50 million. LivaNova posted sales of $242.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $975.00 million to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $966.00 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $269.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.83 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

LIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on LivaNova from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $77.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.69 and a 200 day moving average of $58.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 0.80. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $83.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 23.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 3.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 102.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 157.0% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 70,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 43,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the third quarter worth about $637,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

