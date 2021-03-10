Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. NGL Energy Partners posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of ($3.72) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.09). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NGL Energy Partners.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($3.24). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. NGL Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGL. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NGL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 47,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,919. NGL Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $325.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

