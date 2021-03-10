Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.38. RPM International reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. RPM International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Shares of RPM International stock traded up $2.24 on Wednesday, reaching $88.14. The company had a trading volume of 659,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,997. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.32. RPM International has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $98.35.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $763,737.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $820,716.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,828,305.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in RPM International by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in RPM International by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

