Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) to post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.10). Sonim Technologies posted earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sonim Technologies.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonim Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sonim Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONM. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 255,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Sonim Technologies by 27.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 18,329 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 543,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 81,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 48.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SONM stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.02. 12,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,091,697. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78. The company has a market cap of $67.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 3.72. Sonim Technologies has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

