Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is $0.34. TPI Composites posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%.

Several research analysts have commented on TPIC shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.90.

In other news, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $2,572,074.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,664,899.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,094.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPIC traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 101,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,994. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.47 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

