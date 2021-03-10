Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $294.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) will report $294.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $293.30 million to $297.00 million. Zendesk posted sales of $237.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZEN. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.31.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $6,829,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 833,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,797,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $214,481.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,288.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,304 shares of company stock worth $10,205,541 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zendesk by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,294,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,043,989,000 after buying an additional 1,345,316 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Zendesk by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,182,000 after buying an additional 923,694 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zendesk by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,100,000 after buying an additional 123,329 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 11.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,956,000 after purchasing an additional 154,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 21.3% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,451,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,352,000 after purchasing an additional 254,346 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk stock opened at $131.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.48 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60.

Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

