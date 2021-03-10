Zacks: Analysts Expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will announce $1.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.61 billion and the lowest is $1.60 billion. Analog Devices reported sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year sales of $6.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $7.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.20.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $263,987.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,572,565.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,758. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 46.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 36,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 72,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $149.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $164.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

