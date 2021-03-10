Zacks: Analysts Expect ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to Announce $1.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. ArcelorMittal reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 370%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $6.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%.

MT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

In other news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $644,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MT traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.64. 156,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,884,732. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.54. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

