Zacks: Analysts Expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $963.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report sales of $963.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $966.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $959.29 million. Autodesk reported sales of $885.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year sales of $4.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus lifted their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 50.2% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 22.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the software company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 19.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,829 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $263.97 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The stock has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a PE ratio of 137.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.16 and its 200-day moving average is $269.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

