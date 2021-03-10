Zacks: Analysts Expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.27 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) will announce sales of $4.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.03 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported sales of $3.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year sales of $17.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.63 billion to $17.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.72 billion to $18.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $93.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $106.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

