Zacks: Analysts Expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Brokerages expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.10. Comstock Resources reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRK shares. Truist downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 192,250 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 227.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 755,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 524,574 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Comstock Resources by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 13,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 511,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRK traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,446,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.09.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

