Zacks: Analysts Expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) will post $47.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.82 million to $48.25 million. i3 Verticals posted sales of $39.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year sales of $203.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $199.55 million to $205.02 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $235.02 million, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $246.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.48 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IIIV shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stephens started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

In related news, Director David M. Wilds sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $10,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,334,235.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert Bertke sold 3,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $100,799.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.29. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -811.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

See Also: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on i3 Verticals (IIIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.