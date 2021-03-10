Zacks: Analysts Expect Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) will report earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Millendo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Millendo Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.87) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Millendo Therapeutics.

A number of research firms recently commented on MLND. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLND. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Millendo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Millendo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Millendo Therapeutics by 8,328.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 74,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Millendo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $297,000. 41.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MLND stock opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. Millendo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $7.52. The stock has a market cap of $38.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86.

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.

