Zacks: Analysts Expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.73 Million

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021


Brokerages expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to post $7.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.35 million and the lowest is $6.83 million. Ocular Therapeutix reported sales of $2.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 242%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year sales of $17.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.89 million to $19.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $61.43 million, with estimates ranging from $41.90 million to $77.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OCUL shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 52.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $24.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.29.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

