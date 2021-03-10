Zacks: Analysts Expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to Announce $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Service Co. International reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 127.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $970.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Service Co. International stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,420. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.69. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,294,371.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,260,423.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

