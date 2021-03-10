Zacks: Analysts Expect TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) to Post -$0.57 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.83). TCR2 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.30). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($1.86). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TCR2 Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCRR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,395. TCR2 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.70 million, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average is $25.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 821.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

