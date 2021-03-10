Zacks: Analysts Expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.30 Billion

Brokerages expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to post sales of $22.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.21 billion and the lowest is $18.40 billion. Valero Energy posted sales of $22.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year sales of $88.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.52 billion to $92.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $104.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $90.60 billion to $111.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO opened at $76.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2,551.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.32. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $82.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

