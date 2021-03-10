Zacks: Analysts Expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) to Post $3.26 EPS

Analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) to announce earnings of $3.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.08. Willis Towers Watson Public reported earnings per share of $3.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year earnings of $12.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.17 to $12.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.12 to $13.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

WLTW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW traded down $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.23. 406,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,538. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $232.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

