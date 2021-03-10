Zacks: Analysts Expect Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) to Post $0.33 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yandex’s earnings. Yandex reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yandex will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Yandex.

Get Yandex alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YNDX. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Yandex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Yandex by 54.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 466 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Yandex by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yandex during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Yandex by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Yandex during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Yandex stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,759,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,836. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.44, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.11. Yandex has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yandex (YNDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.