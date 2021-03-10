Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to Post -$0.27 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.11.

Separately, Maxim Group raised Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

BCLI traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $3.85. 43,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,989. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $137.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.