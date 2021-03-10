Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) to report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.34. CNX Resources reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $2.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.28 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.45) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.58.

Shares of CNX stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,714,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,078. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 178,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 216,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

