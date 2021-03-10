Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.13). Electrameccanica Vehicles posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SOLO. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $7.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 21,222.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 639,003 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 4th quarter valued at $3,001,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 4th quarter valued at $903,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. 5.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SOLO stock opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.50 million, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 3.08.

Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

