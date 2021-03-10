Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will post sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. First Republic Bank posted sales of $916.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year sales of $4.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Republic Bank.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.44.

NYSE FRC opened at $169.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.31 and a 200 day moving average of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $180.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $234,715,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,331,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,597,000 after purchasing an additional 690,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 397.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 777,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,167,000 after purchasing an additional 620,695 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 886.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 544,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,011,000 after purchasing an additional 489,338 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,480,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,412,000 after buying an additional 360,733 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Republic Bank (FRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.