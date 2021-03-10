Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) to Announce -$0.65 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) to announce ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the highest is ($0.60). Homology Medicines reported earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($2.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.78). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($2.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Homology Medicines.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Homology Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.78.

In other news, insider Albert Seymour sold 10,000 shares of Homology Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of Homology Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $6,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,026,000 shares of company stock worth $12,843,300. 33.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,857,000 after purchasing an additional 492,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,763,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,197,000 after purchasing an additional 22,973 shares during the period. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the third quarter worth approximately $8,248,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Homology Medicines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Homology Medicines by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 21,271 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FIXX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.18. 1,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,205. Homology Medicines has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.26.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Homology Medicines (FIXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.