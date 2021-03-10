Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Will Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will report $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. Kadant posted earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $168.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.55 million. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Kadant from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.75.

NYSE KAI traded up $3.11 on Wednesday, reaching $178.40. 43,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,944. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Kadant has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $183.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.89.

In other news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $2,064,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,756.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total transaction of $74,753.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,647 shares of company stock worth $3,616,728. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Kadant in the third quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kadant in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Kadant in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

