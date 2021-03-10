Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $617.14 Million

Analysts predict that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will announce $617.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lazard’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $611.57 million and the highest is $622.70 million. Lazard reported sales of $562.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full year sales of $2.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $898.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LAZ shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus lifted their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.16. Lazard has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $46.94. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Lazard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,969,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard in the third quarter worth approximately $2,158,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Lazard by 11.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lazard by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 531,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,479,000 after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Lazard in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

