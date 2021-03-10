Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.14. Mitek Systems also posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.26 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mitek Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

NASDAQ:MITK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.78 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.48. Mitek Systems has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $19.88.

In other news, Director Jane J. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,439.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 15,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $237,822.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,073 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 29.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 42,439 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth about $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 37.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 149.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 228,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 136,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 1,018.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

