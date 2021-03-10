Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to Post $0.94 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will report earnings per share of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Prologis reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $3.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,986,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.72. 2,705,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,875,420. The company has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $112.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

