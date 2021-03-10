Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.70. Raytheon Technologies reported earnings of $1.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 59%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,733,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $74.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.59. The firm has a market cap of $113.70 billion, a PE ratio of -64.51, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Raytheon Technologies (RTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.