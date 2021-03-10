Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.70. Raytheon Technologies reported earnings of $1.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 59%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,733,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $74.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.59. The firm has a market cap of $113.70 billion, a PE ratio of -64.51, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

