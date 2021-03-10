Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alexander & Baldwin’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alexander & Baldwin.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.01%.

Several research firms have commented on ALEX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

NYSE:ALEX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.66. 297,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 933.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average is $14.79. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $19.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter worth about $16,638,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,477,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,190,000 after acquiring an additional 688,932 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,087,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 722,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,406,000 after acquiring an additional 368,916 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,897,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

