Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Will Post Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) will announce $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. reported earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full-year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.80.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $805,248.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,042.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,441 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,083 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $889,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 32,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $124.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.65. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $129.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

